Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The game of the German teacher Friedrich Frobel for the development of children. Frobel gifts. Wooden geometric shapes for teaching young children
Open door with chalkboard and copy space
Note from a paper on a card of an envelope from kraft paper on a wooden table
Large industrial roll of absorbent paper to wipe hands
paper tag on blue shirt at store, photo has copy space
Blank instant photo hanging on the clothesline
A paper bag with dry flower and pencil was placed on a white background,Top view, flat lay
surprise open gift box with luxury creamy color with a golden ribbon top view on brown background for product presentation, Christmas celebration and happy new year greeting concept, 3D rendering

See more

1860685189

See more

1860685189

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125143692

Item ID: 2125143692

The game of the German teacher Friedrich Frobel for the development of children. Frobel gifts. Wooden geometric shapes for teaching young children

Formats

  • 4032 × 2268 pixels • 13.4 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Timur Malazoniia

Timur Malazoniia