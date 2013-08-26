Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Galway,Ireland-August 26, 2013: Sheep in Ireland, and especially in regions along the west coast where they more often mingle in other paddocks Scottish Blackface Also Known By Blackface, Blackfaced
Formats
2368 × 3552 pixels • 7.9 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG