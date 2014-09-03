Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Futuristic building of Dubai metro station and luxury skyscrapers behind in Dubai Marina aerial timelapse. Traffic on Sheikh Zayed road highway junction during sunset, United Arab Emirates
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG