Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
future scientist kid point finger on scope. harness scientific method. science and childhood.
Studio shot of young elegant lady with red hair and freckles dressed in dark velvet holding a glass of champagne and looking at the camera. White background.
Woman taking selfie
Portrait of beautiful smiling girl holding banana. Blue background.
the doctor is looking at medicine
Beautiful young blonde business woman holding clipboard over isolated background serious face thinking about question, very confused idea
Successful business woman. Isolated over white background
Young beautiful brunette scientist woman wearing coat and glasses holding test tube annoyed and frustrated shouting with anger, yelling crazy with anger and hand raised

See more

1765828046

See more

1765828046

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137701101

Item ID: 2137701101

future scientist kid point finger on scope. harness scientific method. science and childhood.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Red Fox studio