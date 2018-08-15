Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Future building construction and inventive engineering project concept with HUD hologram graphic design. Building engineer, architect people or construction worker works with modern civil technology.
A diorama model of humans and future society living on the foundation of computers
Kuala Lumpur Tower, Kuala Lumpur. 1 October 2016. KL Tower International Jump Malaysia 2016.
15-17 June 2018. Pinkpop Festival, Landgraaf, The Netherlands. Concert of Oscar and the Wolf

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132510931

Item ID: 2132510931

Future building construction and inventive engineering project concept with HUD hologram graphic design. Building engineer, architect people or construction worker works with modern civil technology.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio