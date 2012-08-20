Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
A fuse box and telephone post in a huge glasshouse growing endless rows of lilies. Drapes are covering the glass roof of the greenhouse to prevent light polution
Photo Formats
2832 × 4256 pixels • 9.4 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.