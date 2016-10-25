Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Furniture store showroom interior. Focus on the beautiful modern gray sofa and coffee table. An exhibition of couches and sofas in a modern luxury furniture store.
Zero Gravity Sofa hovering in living room. 3D Illustration
living room with a beautiful interior
Modern bright interior . 3D rendering
Interior of the living room. 3D illustration.
Interior of the living room. 3D illustration.
Modern living room interior
Interior of the living room. 3D illustration.

See more

1584628738

See more

1584628738

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123930717

Item ID: 2123930717

Furniture store showroom interior. Focus on the beautiful modern gray sofa and coffee table. An exhibition of couches and sofas in a modern luxury furniture store.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5740 × 3819 pixels • 19.1 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets