Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095959190
Funny young bearded doctor man in white medical gown stethoscope watching in vr headset gadget spreading hands isolated on violet background in studio. Healthcare personnel health medicine concept
V
By ViDI Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
assistantbackgroundbusinessclinicconsultantconsultingdevicedigitaldoctorentertainmentgestureglassesgownguyheadsethealthhealthcarehospitalinnovationinternisolatedjobmalemanmedicmedicalmock upmodernofficepatientpeoplepersonpersonnelphysicianprofessionpurplerealitysickstethoscopestudiosurgeonsurgerytechnologytherapisttreatmentuniformvioletvirtualwhitework
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist