Funny woman with Afro hairstyle wearing green casual style sweater standing with paper mustache on stick, festive mood, masquerade Indoor studio shot isolated on orange background.
Photo of worried nervous woman clenches teeth, keeps hands on face, afraids of making mistake or speak in public, wears green sweater, models over rosy wall with copy space area. Negative emotions
Curly woman measures something tiny, says she has little problems, shapes small obejct, wears green sweater, looks unimpressed at camera, poses over rosy background. Body language and size concept
Young serious curly haired Afro American woman does stop sign with palm, wears green sweater, demonstrates prohibition and restriction, refuses something, models against pink background, says no
young african american girl or woman isolated on color background
Photo of worried nervous woman looks puzzled, afraids of saying something, dressed in casual wear, isolated over pink background, has concerned expression, feels frightened. Face expressions
Omg, its awful! Scared speechless woman keeps both hands on cheeks, stares with eyes popped out, afraids of something terrifying, stands insecure, dressed in green clothes, isolated on pink background
Photo of stupefied scared anxious young woman gasps from disbelief, opens mouth and has eyes popped out, wears green knitted sweater, isolated on pink background, surprised by shocking bad news

