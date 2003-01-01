Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Funny Welsh Corgi Pembroke dog with a red rose isolated on a white background. Pet Day. Postcard for International Women's Day and Valentine's Day. Concept of love and friendship between man and dog.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132996743

Item ID: 2132996743

Funny Welsh Corgi Pembroke dog with a red rose isolated on a white background. Pet Day. Postcard for International Women's Day and Valentine's Day. Concept of love and friendship between man and dog.

Formats

  • 6529 × 4353 pixels • 21.8 × 14.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

trexwakeup

trexwakeup