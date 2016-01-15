Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Funny toy ginger cat stands on white powder crescent, next to stars and asteroid trails. Black background. Concept infinity space, predictions of the future and fortune-telling on moon cat. Close-up
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG