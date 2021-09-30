Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094267964
Funny musician man wears in Santa's hat holds the saxophone while straightening a bow tie on his shirt on studio background.
UKRAINE
S
By SOK Studio
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022advertisementartartistartisticbackgroundbannerbow tiecelebrationchristmaschristmas timeconcertelegantentertainmenteventfestivefree spacefunfunnyhandsomeholidaysinstrumentisolatedjacketjazzjazzmanlooking at cameramalemanmock upmusicmusicalmusiciannew yearnew year partyperformancepersonplayerprofessionalsantas hatsaxsaxophonesaxophonistsongsoundstandingstudiostudio shotstyletrendy
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist