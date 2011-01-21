Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Funny Kids make a Christmas card for mom. Happy sisters prepare paper for greeting card on Christmas day and New Year at home in the kitchen
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG