Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Funny boy hugging a cat with lots of love. Portrait of child holding on hands a Kitten. Playing with a cat on village countryside.
Children watch plants in outdoors
A beautiful girl is sitting on a flower meadow snowdrops. Beautiful little girl in a knitted white sweater walks in the spring in the forest. Easter time
Portrait of smiling happy baby girl on natural bokeh background. Soft focus on eyes.
Cute child sitting in grass and flowers and looking up
Adorable asian preschooler boy playing in summer park sittingon the grass, Boy in summer park
Little gardener girl at the garden, organic fruits, pear tree
Portrait of a happy one-year old boy on a walk in a park

See more

105233633

See more

105233633

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132509405

Item ID: 2132509405

Funny boy hugging a cat with lots of love. Portrait of child holding on hands a Kitten. Playing with a cat on village countryside.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pavel Kobysh

Pavel Kobysh