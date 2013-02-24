Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Funny boy hugging a cat with lots of love. Portrait of child holding on hands a Kitten. Playing with a cat on village countryside.
Cute child having a snack in the blooming garden
A little boy sitting on the grass and smiling.
Girl child wreath of dandelions sitting on green grass
happy farmer child girl picking fresh home growth carrot harvest from own garden. Seasonal autumn and summer work.
Girl child wreath of dandelions sitting on green grass
Boy and puppy sit on the grass among flowers
Girl child wreath of dandelions sitting on green grass

See more

435133414

See more

435133414

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132509397

Item ID: 2132509397

Funny boy hugging a cat with lots of love. Portrait of child holding on hands a Kitten. Playing with a cat on village countryside.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pavel Kobysh

Pavel Kobysh