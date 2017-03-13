Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Funny boy 4-5 years old looks into the camera and plays with a train and a wooden railway. A child plays with toys on puzzle mats in the playroom.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5307 × 3538 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG