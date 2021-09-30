Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100599056
Funny amused man with beard wearing official style suit crossing his eyes looking crazy and stupid, fooling around, having fun, vision problems. Indoor studio shot isolated on blue background.
K
By Khosro
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aloneamusingapeawkwardbadbalmybeardedblue backgroundbrainlessbusinessbusinessmancaucasianchildishcomicconfusedcrazycross eyedcrossed eyescrosseyeddippydumbeyefoolfoolishfoolisherfunfunnyguyheadhealthindoorisolatedlipslookmaking facemaking facesmalemanpeoplepositiveshockedsillystudio shotstupidsurprisedwonderwowyoung adultyouth
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist