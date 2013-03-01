Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A full-length portrait of an attractive woman with long hair in a medieval, fantasy, blue and beige dress with long, large sleeves, posing isolated on a white background with a lamp in hand.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3508 × 5262 pixels • 11.7 × 17.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG