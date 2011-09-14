Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Full-color horizontal photo. View of the construction site in a dense urban environment. Construction equipment, a high fence with barbed wire and part of the construction site are visible.
Two yellow port cranes against the sky and behind the trees
the construction crane and the building against the blue sky.
view of crane with construction and trees in Praga, czech republic
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - SEptember, 2019 Grouse Mountain chair lift and windmill in summertime
Hong Kong - November 3, 2018: Construction site of Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel project is seen in Tiu Keng Leng, Hong Kong.
construction crane on a background of greenery and a blue sky with a heart

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125790189

Item ID: 2125790189

Full-color horizontal photo. View of the construction site in a dense urban environment. Construction equipment, a high fence with barbed wire and part of the construction site are visible.

Formats

  • 5456 × 3632 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ceva

ceva