Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086138570
full winter hdri panorama 360 degrees angle view near entrance of old abandoned catholic church in equirectangular projection with zenith and nadir. VR AR content
j
By jantsarik
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
360360 panorama3dabandonedancientantiqueararchitecturebaroquebattlementsbelarusbluebrickbuildingcastlecatholicchapelchurchconcretedefensedefensivedegreedestroyeddestructionentranceenvironment mapequirectangularfacadefortressgatehdrhdriheritagemedievaloldpanoramapanoramicprojectionremainsruinseamlessskysphericaltempletowerviewvrwinterzenith
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist