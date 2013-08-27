Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Full size body length shocked young brunet bearded man 20s in denim jacket go move point finger aside on workspace area copy space mock up isolated plain pastel light blue background studio portrait
Young handsome hispanic businessman wearing glasses smiling happy. Jumping with smile on face celebrating with fists up over isolated blue background
Full lengh portrait of bearded young entrepreneur in formal suit making YES gesture on blue studio background. Attractive CEO manager feeling excited about his success or victory
Full size portrait of shocked young man jumping open mouth staring arms touch eyewear isolated on blue color background
An attractive smart man in glasses, in casual clothes shows a gesture of victory and success, standing on an isolated blue background
Portrait of a cheerful young man wearing hoodie jumping isolated over blue background
Full-length portrait of glad african guy in red pants fooling around in studio. Indoor photo of curly black man dancing on yellow background.
young bearded businessman wearing blazer using a smart phone

See more

1181071960

See more

1181071960

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131986423

Item ID: 2131986423

Full size body length shocked young brunet bearded man 20s in denim jacket go move point finger aside on workspace area copy space mock up isolated plain pastel light blue background studio portrait

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6525 × 4350 pixels • 21.8 × 14.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ViDI Studio

ViDI Studio