Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
full seamless spherical hdri 360 panorama view inside of interior of ruined abandoned choral Jewish synagogue in equirectangular projection. VR AR content
Formats
12000 × 6000 pixels • 40 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG