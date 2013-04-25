Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Full length of young woman doing balancing stick pose, warrior three pose at home. Female practicing yoga. Active lifestyle, taking care of your body, working out, fitness, exercise concept
Little school age girl doing gymnastics on a yoga mat at home in isolation. She's doing full brige with leg raised up.
Young attractive woman practicing yoga at modern home
Little school age girl doing gymnastics on a yoga mat at home in isolation. She's walking on her hands.
Girl doing yoga and meditating in the room
young dancer in a dance class
Positive blonde fit female in sports wear stretching arms while warming up before workout in training room
Fit young woman standing at wall bars and doing splits stretching muscles and training in sunlight

See more

1156223302

See more

1156223302

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129245601

Item ID: 2129245601

Full length of young woman doing balancing stick pose, warrior three pose at home. Female practicing yoga. Active lifestyle, taking care of your body, working out, fitness, exercise concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7685 × 5126 pixels • 25.6 × 17.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatiana Gordievskaia

Tatiana Gordievskaia