Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095959283
Full length young man barista bartender barman employee in apron t-shirt work in coffee shop leaning on blank board promotional content place text isolated on orange background Small business startup
V
By ViDI Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingapronareabarbaristabarkeeperbarmanbartenderbillboardblankboardboybusinesscafecafeteriachipboardclapboardclientclubcontentcookingcopycutoutemployeeemptyfoodgroceryguyindustryisolatedjoblifestylemalemanmock upoccupationpeoplepersonplaceplainpromotionalrestaurantsampleserviceshopsmilingstoretemplatewaiterworkspace
Categories: People, Food and Drink
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist