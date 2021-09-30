Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089904092
Full length shot of a beautiful female fashion model with blonde curly hair posing in a gorgeous white evening dress fluttering on a white studio background. Luxury style. Beauty and fashion.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
attractivebackgroundbeautifulbeautyblondecaucasiancharmingchicclassycurlydresseleganteveningeventexpensivefashionfashionablefemalefemme fataleflutteringfull lengthgirlglamorglamorousgorgeoushairstyleladylegslong dressluxuriousluxurymodelmodernpersonportraitprettyrichsensualsexyslimsocialitestudiostylishvoguewealthywhitewomanyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist