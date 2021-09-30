Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095959397
Full length of shocked young bearded man 20s in white volunteer t-shirt pointing index fingers on himself isolated on blue background studio. Voluntary free work assistance help charity grace concept
V
By ViDI Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activistaltruismbackgroundbenevolencecarecharityclemencycommunitydesigndonationenthusiasticforefingerfullfull bodygivegracegratuitousgreenguyhelphumanisolatedlengthmalemanmercymoralorganizationparticipatepeoplepersonphilanthropyportraitprintresponsibleselflessshowingsocialsolidaritystudenttexttshirtvolunteervolunteeringvotewelfarewhiteworkworkeryoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist