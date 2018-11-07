Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Full length profile shot of a man standing with a dog troller and looking at a smartphone isolated on white background
Full length portrait of a young father with a stroller and a baby in a carrier isolated on white background
Full length portrait of a young mother with a bottle of milk and a baby boy in a stroller isolated on white background
Full length portrait of a father with a baby boy in a stroller pointing isolated on white background
Full length portrait of a mother with a baby boy in a stroller isolated on white background
Full length portrait of a father with a baby boy in a stroller holding his thumb up isolated on white background
Full length portrait of a father with his baby son in a stroller isolated on white background
Funny dad with baby and pram on white

See more

342156761

See more

342156761

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132115763

Item ID: 2132115763

Full length profile shot of a man standing with a dog troller and looking at a smartphone isolated on white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8688 × 5792 pixels • 29 × 19.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ljupco Smokovski

Ljupco Smokovski