Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092171450
Full length profile shot of an epidemiologist in a hazmat suit testing an elderly man for covid-19 isolated on white background
L
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2backgroundcliniccontagioncoronacoronaviruscottoncovid-19decontaminationdiseasedoctorelderlyepidemicepidemiologistfullhazmathealthhospitalillnessinfectionisolatedlaboratorylengthmalemanmaskmedicaloutbreakpandemicpensionerpersonprofileprotectionprotectivesafetysamplescientistseniorsuitswabtestviralviruswhitework
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist