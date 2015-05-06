Images

Image
Full length portrait of smiling happy little girl wearing oversized yellow hoodie and gray short standing on cough and laughing, expressing optimistic emotions.
Details of everyday elegant look. Attractive model wearing casual outfit. Blue trench, white t-shirt, sneakers and jeans in trendy minimalistic style. Street fashion for spring or fall season.
Woman suffering from stomach pain. Gynecology, period, female health care, digestive system, Urinary Tract Infections
Portrait of middle woman in front of white wall
Beautiful little girl in a peach dress posing against a white wall. The concept of children's designer clothes.
Yoga exercise
Cute Little Girl Having Fun Wearing Mom's High Heels Playing At Home. Free Space For Text
Surprised happy brunette woman in white dress rejoices and looking at the camera over yellow background

Item ID: 2129597297

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StoryTime Studio

StoryTime Studio