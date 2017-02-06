Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Full length portrait of satisfied woman with bun hairstyle wearing white shirt and jeans, young mother looking after baby, using smart phone and personal computer.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG