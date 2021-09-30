Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082473035
Full length portrait of girl wearing purple fantasy dress with fairy wings and crown. Sitting pose with gestural hand movements as if casting magical spells. isolated on dark studio background
By faestock
Related keywords
action posingbeautiful girlcaucasiancharactercharacter costumecorsetcrowneddressdynamic poseelfevening gownfaefairyfairytalefantasyfashion stylefemalefigureflower crownfull bodyfull lengthisolatedkneelinglavenderlegendmagicmagicalmaidenmodelmythicalnatural gesturepastelpeoplepersonpinkportraitpretty ladyprincesspurple dressqueenregalroyaltyseatedsittingskirtstorybookstudio backgroundwearing clothingwingsyoung adult
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
