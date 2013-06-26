Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The full hands of an elderly woman, without gloves, are digging in the ground on a sunny day, planting seedlings of small tomatoes grown at home in open ground.
workers planting organic spinach seedlings in the field
The hands of men are shoveling the soil to the seedlings of the corn growing from the fertile soil, Farming concept.
The young man is planting the tree in the garden to preserve environment concept, nature, world, ecology and reduce air pollution.
An elderly woman plants spring young plants in the soil. Work in the garden
Hand planting young plant in the ground in the garden. Ecology concept
Woman planting young tomatoes plant at the garden.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126683082

Item ID: 2126683082

The full hands of an elderly woman, without gloves, are digging in the ground on a sunny day, planting seedlings of small tomatoes grown at home in open ground.

Formats

  • 4608 × 3072 pixels • 15.4 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

mlk.nt.lg

mlk.nt.lg