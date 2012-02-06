Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Full frame of raw grunge cement wall texture. Loft style of concrete house or building wall. Softness gray cement wall surface for background structure work.Weathered concrete pattern wall.
Formats
4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG