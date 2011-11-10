Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fuengirola , Spain – 02 27 2022: two sea anglers fishing from a cold sandy beach at Fuengirola, southern Spain. Stormy waves breaking under a dark cloudy sky. Rods in the sand. Tent shelter and chairs
Formats
5011 × 3758 pixels • 16.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG