Fuengirola , Spain – 02 27 2022: bronze statues of Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand, 15th century rulers of Spain, among orange trees, in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento at Fuengirola in southern Spain.
Chinese style sculpture and thai art architecture in Wat Phra Chetupon Vimolmangklararm (Wat Pho) temple in Thailand.
Tampa, Fl / United states of America - August 4, 2019: Statue of Antonio Maceo Grajales
View Wat Pho are ancient remains important of Thailand.
TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 2, 2020: Bronze sculpture at Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Budapest, Hungary - 19 September, 2018: a statue of the famous American actor Peter Falk, who played Leitinant Colombo in the series of the same name
Ancient Buddha in Ayuthaya, Thailand
Vientiane, Laos - Jan, 31, 2020: A beautiful view of buddha park in the city.

1632664054

1632664054

2134985509

Item ID: 2134985509

  • 5184 × 3888 pixels • 17.3 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Graham King

Graham King