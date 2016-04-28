Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fuengirola , Spain – 02 27 2022: bronze statues of Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand, 15th century rulers of Spain, among orange trees, in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento at Fuengirola in southern Spain.
Formats
5184 × 3888 pixels • 17.3 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG