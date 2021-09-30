Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085684910
Fucecchio. Corsini Park. The fortified towers. Dominated by the majesty of the "Torre grossa", the park is home to the high "Middle Tower" and the smaller "Pagliaiola".
Italy
S
By SerFeo
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchitectureatmosphereattractionsautumnbastionbeautifulbelvederebrickbuildingcastlecathedralcatholicchurchcitycloudscolorsconstructionculturedefensedesignemotionseuropeexcursionsfacadefortfortificationfortressfucecchiohistorichistoricalhistoryhouseitalylandmarkmedievalmonumentoldphotophotographyreligionskyspainstonetourismtowertowntraveltuscanywall
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist