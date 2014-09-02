Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
FT. WORTH, TX - 8 NOVEMBER: The NASCAR Sprint Cup teams take to the track for the running of the Dickies 500 race on November 8, 2009 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth, TX.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

40523077

Stock Photo ID: 40523077

FT. WORTH, TX - 8 NOVEMBER: The NASCAR Sprint Cup teams take to the track for the running of the Dickies 500 race on November 8, 2009 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth, TX.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Grindstone Media Group

Grindstone Media Group

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.