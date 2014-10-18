Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Frying pan with noodles with vegetables, bell peppers, carrots and chicken. Stir fry. On a brown textural background, spices and ingredients. Close up. Menu for restaurant, cafe, delivery.
Chicken, bacon Penne pasta with parmesan cheese and basil. healthy food.
Snack pellets are non-expanded products made with raw materials like cereals, potatoes or vegetable powders, later processed using frying, hot air baking. multicoloured / shaped ready-to-eat snacks
Fermented cabbage - Sauerkraut with herbs and spices on the wood background
Pasta penne with tomato bolognese sauce, parmesan cheese, olives and basil.
Tomatoes and cheese pizza
Instant noodles in white black on wood background
cooked noodles in a plate with tomatoes, parmesan cheese and spices

See more

1027652884

See more

1027652884

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138054299

Item ID: 2138054299

Frying pan with noodles with vegetables, bell peppers, carrots and chicken. Stir fry. On a brown textural background, spices and ingredients. Close up. Menu for restaurant, cafe, delivery.

Formats

  • 6598 × 4480 pixels • 22 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 679 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 340 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yana Dernova

Yana Dernova