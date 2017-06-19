Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A frustrated young girl stands near a broken-down car in the middle of the highway during sunset. Breakdown and repair of the car. Waiting for help. Car service. Car breakdown on road.
The new normal - middle-aged woman talks on her cell phone at a beach location without agglomeration, wearing protective mask against covid-19
Happy young woman in convertible outdoor
Man is calling a car mechanic because his car is broken.
Travel of a young woman
Adult man is standing near his broken car waiting for tow
Happy young woman in convertible outdoor
Man with sunglasses and long blonde hair standing next to car. Swartberg. Western Cape. South Africa.

See more

247808956

See more

247808956

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132707453

Item ID: 2132707453

A frustrated young girl stands near a broken-down car in the middle of the highway during sunset. Breakdown and repair of the car. Waiting for help. Car service. Car breakdown on road.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrii Medvednikov

Andrii Medvednikov