Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Frozen Baikal Lake on a cold winter day. Unusual relief of snowy sastrugi created by strong winds near the coastal cliffs. Winter travel. Natural background
Sunrise enlightens sky, mountain and trees standing in snowdrifts covered by frozen snow with yellow shine.
Ice pillars festival in winter in Lake Shikotsu, Hokkaido.
Winter baikal. Ice field and mountain on background
Beautiful icicles hanging down from the blur view of cliff as viewed from underneath
White Dunes and pumice stone fields of El Penon village in The Puna grassland ecoregion of the Andes Mountains of Argentina in South America, America
Aerial View of a River of Ice Flowing to the Sea. The Beautiful Wind and Snow Sculpted Landscape of Denali National Park, Alaska.
Western Sayan mountains. Ergaky. Siberia. Russia in winter time.

See more

72515053

See more

72515053

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138017719

Item ID: 2138017719

Frozen Baikal Lake on a cold winter day. Unusual relief of snowy sastrugi created by strong winds near the coastal cliffs. Winter travel. Natural background

Formats

  • 3684 × 5526 pixels • 12.3 × 18.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katvic

Katvic