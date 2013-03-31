Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Frozen Baikal Lake. Hivus hovercraft transports tourists across the Olkhon Gate Strait from Olkhon Island to the village of Sakhyurta. Cows graze on a coastal hill on a sunny cold day. Winter travel
Formats
3543 × 2480 pixels • 11.8 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 700 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 350 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG