Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087986846
Frozen alder leaves under hoarfrost. North Chuiskiy Ridge snow mountains is on background. Autumn, trees are in fall yellow colors. Altai, Siberia, Russia
Altai Republic, Russia
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alderalnusaltaiautumnbackgroundbeautybluebranchcloudsconifercrystalsduschekiaenvironmenteshtykelfallforestfrostfrozenfruticosahoar-frosthoarfrostlandscapelarchleavesmountmountainnaturalnaturenobodynorth-chuyskyoutdoorplateauridgerimerime icerussiasceneryscenicseasonsiberiaskysnowsunnytreevalleyvegetationvibrantvividyellow
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist