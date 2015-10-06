Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Frowning mid aged bearded man in formal wear sitting on bed in the hotel room talking on mobile phone
Inquisitive man listening through the office door
Respectable man in a hotel room
Bearded man in suit looking away in hotel, banner
A man in a gray suit stands at the window
A young handsome man with a beard in a business suit stands on the street of the city. Opens a vintage door to the restaurant.
Depressed young man in dark corridor
Fashionable young man in black coat posing by the big window

See more

1867441609

See more

1867441609

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123287820

Item ID: 2123287820

Frowning mid aged bearded man in formal wear sitting on bed in the hotel room talking on mobile phone

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 2650 pixels • 26.5 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dean Drobot

Dean Drobot