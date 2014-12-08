Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Front view of a young woman holding milkshake using her cell phone against background of green leaves. Do not overindulge in sugar in beverages.
Young cheerful asian woman traveler wearing straw hat using smartphone and holding a glass of orange juice.
young stylish woman in cap drinking coffee outdoors from yellow paper cup
woman drink coffee in autumn park on the bench with phone
beautiful girl, portrait girl
Portrait of asian woman wearing yellow sleeveless shirt, hat holding plant pot of Black Gold Philodendron and trimming it. smiling and looking at camera. summer garden concept.
girl drinks tea in autumn
Autumn mood. Romantic woman weared in beige cloak walk in a park on background of beautifull autumn leaves. Smile. fall coming. Brown-haired girl with long hairs.

See more

1505099939

See more

1505099939

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137770503

Item ID: 2137770503

Front view of a young woman holding milkshake using her cell phone against background of green leaves. Do not overindulge in sugar in beverages.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3002 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Abraham_stockero

Abraham_stockero