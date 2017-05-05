Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Front view of smiling man in white hat with wicker basket in hands full with ripe and juicy strawberries. Concept of process picking strawberries in basket in hothouse.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7689 × 5128 pixels • 25.6 × 17.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG