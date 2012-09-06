Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Front View: Detail of a construction site of a newly built apartment building behind a fence, with cement mixer, boards, sand, gravel, tools, materials and scaffolding, selective focus, copy space
Formats
4812 × 3234 pixels • 16 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 672 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 336 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG