Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Front view Close up of pregnant woman with pink ribbon touching her belly with empty copy space background. Pregnancy, maternity, preparation and expectation concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6231 × 4154 pixels • 20.8 × 13.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG