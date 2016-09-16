Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
The front and back of a grungy, stained, torn vintage envelope with insufficient postage. Handwriting, postage and Zurich postage cancellation on front. Isolated on white with clipping path.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

57689746

Stock Photo ID: 57689746

The front and back of a grungy, stained, torn vintage envelope with insufficient postage. Handwriting, postage and Zurich postage cancellation on front. Isolated on white with clipping path.

Photo Formats

  • 2931 × 4703 pixels • 9.8 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 623 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 312 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Mark Carrel

Mark Carrel