Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094334582
Fried spring rolls on a white plate and spicy sauce
UKRAINE
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerasiaasianbackgroundbuffetcarrotchickenchilichinachinesechopstickscookingcrispycuisineculturedeepdeliciousdimdinnerdisheggeggrollfatfoodfriedhomemadeisolatedlunchmealnobodyplaterestaurantrollsaucesnackspringspring rollspringrollstuffedsumsweetthaitoptraditionalvegetablevegetarianvietnamvietnameseviewwhite
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist