Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093048602
Freshly painted pedestrian crossing with yellow and white markings on asphalt, vertical photo, sunlight.
C
By Claire Lucia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractasphaltbackgroundblackcarcityconceptconcretecrosscrossingdaydirectionsemptyfresh paintgrayhazardshighwayimagelineoutdoorpaintspathpathspatternpavedpedestrianpedestrian crossingperspectiveroadsafetysidewalksignsquarestreetstripedstripessummersunlightsymboltexturetintedtransportverticalviewwalkwhiteyellowzebra
Categories: Transportation, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist